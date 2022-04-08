After 16 years and 30 seasons of paso dobles and cha-cha-chas, “Dancing With the Stars” will be exiting ABC for a new home at Disney+.

Given that both Disney+ and ABC are under the corporate umbrella of Disney, the move makes sense as a way to drive subscriptions to the streaming service; however, it may also prove confusing to the series’ longtime fans who’ve become accustomed to watching the show on broadcast television.

When the 31st season premieres on Disney+, it will mark the first live series for the streaming service.

“’Dancing with the Stars’ has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series,” said Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney media and entertainment distribution. “The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ while continuing to expand our demographic reach.”

“’Dancing with the Stars’ has been a beloved staple on ABC for 30 seasons and brought so much joy to millions of viewers,” added Dana Walden, chairman of entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “As we’re significantly expanding our unscripted slate at ABC, this is a great opportunity to introduce this show to a whole new generation of fans on Disney+. We’re so grateful to our incredible partners at BBC Studios and look forward to continuing our relationship with them on this spectacular series, which will continue to be overseen by Rob Mills and the talented Walt Disney Television Alternative team.”

“The fact that our iconic global format ‘Dancing with the Stars’ will now set the record as the first live series on Disney+ represents a major growth opportunity and a bold next step forward in the evolution of the franchise. This unprecedented move, combined with our two-season pick-up, is a testament to the proven power of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and a resounding vote of confidence from our great, supportive partners at Disney, showing how much they value and believe in the brand,” said Valerie Bruce, general manager, BBC Studios, Los Angeles Productions.

The 31st season of “Dancing With the Stars” is expected to debut in fall 2022.