Kelly Clarkson is ready to cut loose.

Clarkson ended dance theme week at “The Kelly Clarkson Show” with Kenny Loggins’ “Footloose” during her “Kellyoke” segment.

“Kick off your Sunday shoes,” Clarkson sang as she danced along.

Other songs to feature during dance week included ABBA’s “Dancing Queen” and Martha Reeves & The Vandellas’ “Dancing in the Street”.

Clarkson recently legally changed her name to Kelly Brianne– her first and second name. The documents state that the singer feels that “my new name more fully reflects who I am.”

The push to change her name came amid her divorce from ex Brandon Blackstock. Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. The two share 7-year-old daughter, River, and 5-year-old son, Remington.

A source confirmed to ET that “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will not be changing its name but it is unclear if the singer will professionally make a name switch.