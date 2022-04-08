Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“Twilight” is getting a TikTok twist.

Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray joked around at Vancouver’s Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre during the Sour tour, re-creating a scene from the hit movie.

“As if you could outrun me!” she lip-synced to Robert Pattinson’s voice.

Gray then mouthed, “As if you could fight me off” as he pretended to hit a poster of Rodrigo.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo Kicks Off ‘Sour’ Tour And Rocks Cover Performance Of Avril Lavigne’s ‘Complicated’

Rodrigo recently kicked off her tour with a cover of Avril Lavigne’s 2002 hit “Complicated”.

“This next song is a song I really love by the pop-punk princess herself,” Rodrigo told the crowd during the Tuesday show in Portland.

She then climbed on top of the grand piano on stage and nailed Lavigne’s debut single, despite not being born yet when the track was released from the Canadian singer’s debut album Let Go.