Kim Kardashian recently enlisted some supermodel power for her SKIMS campaign including Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel.

Ahead of the shoot, Kardashian and Banks sat down for a “heart to heart.”

“I’ve known Tyra for a really long time,” Kardashian told “Today With Hoda And Jenna”.

“I just have so much respect for her, so we just had an honest, heart-to-heart conversation, and she got to hear about what the brand stands for, why I started the brand and just all about supporting women,” Kardashian explained.

READ MORE: Pete Davidson Joins Kim Kardashian For ‘The Kardashians’ Premiere In First Event Together

Kim Kardashian and Tyra Banks share their secrets to success with @hodakotb. pic.twitter.com/4LmCFYBaZi — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) April 7, 2022

Banks said how the SKIMS founder “helped me to step into my own, I guess, power and influence as an icon in the modelling industry.”