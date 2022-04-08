Kim Kardashian recently enlisted some supermodel power for her SKIMS campaign including Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel.
Ahead of the shoot, Kardashian and Banks sat down for a “heart to heart.”
“I’ve known Tyra for a really long time,” Kardashian told “Today With Hoda And Jenna”.
“I just have so much respect for her, so we just had an honest, heart-to-heart conversation, and she got to hear about what the brand stands for, why I started the brand and just all about supporting women,” Kardashian explained.
Kim Kardashian and Tyra Banks share their secrets to success with @hodakotb. pic.twitter.com/4LmCFYBaZi
— TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) April 7, 2022
Banks said how the SKIMS founder “helped me to step into my own, I guess, power and influence as an icon in the modelling industry.”
“She also talked about that I was a role model for her back in the day, which really touched me,” Banks continued. “And she said when I was on the cover of Sports Illustrated, she hadn’t seen boobs that were real and big, and curves — and she said that that gave her self-esteem for her body.”
Banks added, “So we had, like, a serious conversation, and I finally said, ‘Let’s do this!‘”
The former “America’s Next Top Model” host said that SKIMS’ platform to be more inclusive spoke to her as she has been promoting that “for decades.”
“So, me curvier, me damn near almost 50 years old in this campaign — I think it is pretty empowering,” she said. “I think I’m more confident today because the world accepts so many types of beauty.”