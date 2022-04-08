Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin are celebrating their son Dakota’s first birthday in style.

Song shared pictures from the eventful bash including a special appearance from Elmo as they headed to Sesame Place in San Diego.

“Thank you sooo much to all the amazing people at Sesame Place San Diego for making BOTH my boys’ dreams come true and for hosting the most magical first birthday for our son! We had so much fun,” Song wrote on Instagram.

The pic featured Song and Culkin who looked delighted posing with Elmo.

Earlier this year, Song opened up about home life with the “Home Alone” alum to The Cut.

“My fiancé and I are very hands-on,” she said. “We don’t have a nanny, but my mom has been here with us since my son was born. He’s 9 months old now.”

“I wake up, get him out of his crib, change him, get our breakfast ready, and drink my matcha. As a new parent, I don’t sleep at all. I’m someone who likes to wake up and go-go-go,” she said. “Now, it’s when I put my son down for his first nap that I get my work done. I take that time to do emails and plan my day. I try to do everything in his nap-time window. If I have time, I’ll work out – I have a little gym in my garage and do a lot of circuit training.”

“To be the best mom, I have to be the best me,” Song continued. “And exercise helps me not worry or overthink. So I try to find a little time. Sometimes I’ll read and knit. I don’t do phones in the morning.”