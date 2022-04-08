Kenan Thompson and his wife, Christina Evangeline, have called it quits after more than a decade of marriage, according to multiple reports.

TMZ broke the news on Thursday morning, reporting that the couple has been informally separated and co-parenting their two children for “over a year now.” While divorce proceedings haven’t begun, TMZ added that those formalities are expected to happen soon. ET has reached out to Thompson and Evangeline for comment.

Thompson and Evangeline dated for four years before they tied the knot in November 2011 at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, Georgia. The pair has two daughters, 7-year-old Georgia, born in June 2014, and 3-year-old Gianna, born in July 2018.