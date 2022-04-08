Jussie Smollett is back at work fresh off his release from prison.

The “Empire” star released his new single on Friday called “Thank You God” where he references his court case over faking his own attack and lying to police about it.

“Some people chasing that clout / Just remember this … this ain’t that situation / You think I’m stupid enough to kill my reputation?” Smollett sings. “It’s like they’re hell-bent on not solving the crime / Taking out the elements of race and trans and homophobia that’s straight taking lives / But turn around and act like I’m the one that killed the strides.”

Profits from the song will be donated to the Rainbow Push Coalition, Secure the Bag Safety and the Illinois Innocence Project.

Smollett was originally sentenced to 150 days in jail for his conviction on five felony counts of disorderly conduct for lying to police. Shortly later he was then released from jail after a court ruled he should be freed pending the appeal of his conviction.