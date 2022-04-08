Click to share this via email

Canadian Screen Week continues, with the Canadian Academy announcing more winners of the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards.

So far, awards have been presented for the winners in the Sports Programming, Digital & Immersive, Broadcast News and Documentary & Factual categories, Wednesday’s announcement revealed this year’s winners in the Children’s & Animation and Lifestyle & Reality categories and Thursday’s Drama & Comedy Crafts and the Scripted Programs & Performance categories.

Friday announced the Cinematic Arts Awards, presented by Telefilm Canada, supported by Cineplex, winners including the Golden Screen Award for Feature Film for “Paw Patrol: The Movie” and multiple awards for “Night Raiders”.

Canadian Screen Week takes place April 4-10, with the Cinematic Arts Awards held on April 8 and the main event — the Canadian Screen Awards — on April 10 at 8 p.m. ET, televised on CBC.

The complete list of Friday’s winners can be seen below.

THE CINEMATIC ARTS AWARDS, PRESENTED BY TELEFILM

CANADA, SUPPORTED BY CINEPLEX

Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role | Interprétation masculine

dans un rôle de soutien

Joshua Odjick – Wildhood

Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role | Interprétation féminine

dans un rôle de soutien

Cherish Violet Blood – Scarborough

Achievement in Casting | Meilleure distribution

Shasha Nakhai, Rich Williamson – Scarborough

Achievement in Sound Mixing | Meilleur mixage sonore

Lou Solakofski, Graham Rogers, Stephen Marian, Alexis Feodoroff, Tim Chaproniere – Night

Raiders

Achievement in Sound Editing | Meilleur montage sonore

Krystin Hunter, Paul Germann, Stefana Fratila – Scarborough

Achievement in Music – Original Song | Meilleure chanson originale

TiKA, Casey Manierka-Quaile – Learn to Swim – “And Then We Don’t”

Achievement in Music – Original Score | Meilleure musique originale

Jonathan Goldsmith – All My Puny Sorrows

Achievement in Art Direction / Production Design | Meilleure direction

artistique / conception des décors

Arnaud Brisebois, Jean Babin, Ève Turcotte – The Time Thief | L’arracheuse de temps

Achievement in Costume Design | Meilleurs costumes

Sponsor | Commanditaire | IATSE

Kendra Terpenning – Night Raiders

Achievement in Make-Up | Meilleurs maquillages

Traci Loader – Night Raiders

Achievement in Hair | Meilleures coiffures

Martin Lapointe – Maria Chapdelaine

Achievement in Visual Effects | Meilleurs effets visuels

Sponsor | Commanditaire | SPINVFX

Martin Tori, John Mariella, Frank Rueter, Darwin Go – Night Raider

Golden Screen Award for Feature Film | Prix écran d’or pour un long

métrage

PAW Patrol: The Movie – Jennifer Dodge

Achievement in Editing | Meilleur montage

Michelle Szemberg, Orlee Buium – All My Puny Sorrows

Achievement in Cinematography | Meilleures images

Sponsor | Commanditaire | Company 3

Sara Mishara – Drunken Birds | Les oiseaux ivres

Best Live Action Short Drama | Meilleur court métrage de fiction

Sponsor | Commanditaire | Téléfilm Canada

Girls Shouldn’t Walk Alone at Night | Les filles ne marchent pas seules la nuit – Katerine

Martineau, Guillaume Collin

Academy Board of Directors’ Tribute

John Galway

Adapted Screenplay | Meilleure adaptation

Catherine Hernandez – Scarborough

Original Screenplay | Meilleur scénario original

Danis Goulet – Night Raiders

John Dunning Best First Feature Film Award | Prix John Dunning pour le

meilleur premier long métrage

Shasha Nakhai, Rich Williamson – Scarborough