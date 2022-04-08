Canadian Screen Week continues, with the Canadian Academy announcing more winners of the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards.
So far, awards have been presented for the winners in the Sports Programming, Digital & Immersive, Broadcast News and Documentary & Factual categories, Wednesday’s announcement revealed this year’s winners in the Children’s & Animation and Lifestyle & Reality categories and Thursday’s Drama & Comedy Crafts and the Scripted Programs & Performance categories.
Friday announced the Cinematic Arts Awards, presented by Telefilm Canada, supported by Cineplex, winners including the Golden Screen Award for Feature Film for “Paw Patrol: The Movie” and multiple awards for “Night Raiders”.
Canadian Screen Week takes place April 4-10, with the Cinematic Arts Awards held on April 8 and the main event — the Canadian Screen Awards — on April 10 at 8 p.m. ET, televised on CBC.
The complete list of Friday’s winners can be seen below.
THE CINEMATIC ARTS AWARDS, PRESENTED BY TELEFILM
CANADA, SUPPORTED BY CINEPLEX
Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role | Interprétation masculine
dans un rôle de soutien
Joshua Odjick – Wildhood
Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role | Interprétation féminine
dans un rôle de soutien
Cherish Violet Blood – Scarborough
Achievement in Casting | Meilleure distribution
Shasha Nakhai, Rich Williamson – Scarborough
Achievement in Sound Mixing | Meilleur mixage sonore
Lou Solakofski, Graham Rogers, Stephen Marian, Alexis Feodoroff, Tim Chaproniere – Night
Raiders
Achievement in Sound Editing | Meilleur montage sonore
Krystin Hunter, Paul Germann, Stefana Fratila – Scarborough
Achievement in Music – Original Song | Meilleure chanson originale
TiKA, Casey Manierka-Quaile – Learn to Swim – “And Then We Don’t”
Achievement in Music – Original Score | Meilleure musique originale
Jonathan Goldsmith – All My Puny Sorrows
Achievement in Art Direction / Production Design | Meilleure direction
artistique / conception des décors
Arnaud Brisebois, Jean Babin, Ève Turcotte – The Time Thief | L’arracheuse de temps
Achievement in Costume Design | Meilleurs costumes
Sponsor | Commanditaire | IATSE
Kendra Terpenning – Night Raiders
Achievement in Make-Up | Meilleurs maquillages
Traci Loader – Night Raiders
Achievement in Hair | Meilleures coiffures
Martin Lapointe – Maria Chapdelaine
Achievement in Visual Effects | Meilleurs effets visuels
Sponsor | Commanditaire | SPINVFX
Martin Tori, John Mariella, Frank Rueter, Darwin Go – Night Raider
Golden Screen Award for Feature Film | Prix écran d’or pour un long
métrage
PAW Patrol: The Movie – Jennifer Dodge
Achievement in Editing | Meilleur montage
Michelle Szemberg, Orlee Buium – All My Puny Sorrows
Achievement in Cinematography | Meilleures images
Sponsor | Commanditaire | Company 3
Sara Mishara – Drunken Birds | Les oiseaux ivres
Best Live Action Short Drama | Meilleur court métrage de fiction
Sponsor | Commanditaire | Téléfilm Canada
Girls Shouldn’t Walk Alone at Night | Les filles ne marchent pas seules la nuit – Katerine
Martineau, Guillaume Collin
Academy Board of Directors’ Tribute
John Galway
Adapted Screenplay | Meilleure adaptation
Catherine Hernandez – Scarborough
Original Screenplay | Meilleur scénario original
Danis Goulet – Night Raiders
John Dunning Best First Feature Film Award | Prix John Dunning pour le
meilleur premier long métrage
Shasha Nakhai, Rich Williamson – Scarborough