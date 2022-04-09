Céline Dion is calling on heads of state throughout the world to throw their support behind the people of Ukraine.

On Friday, April 8, the Canadian singer shared a video on her Instagram account to make an impassioned plea.

“To all the world leaders, we need you now, more than ever before, to answer the call from everyone,” she said in the brief video.

“Tomorrow you’ll need to decide how much support you’ll be able to give to these people who have been forced to leave their homes, their country, their loved ones,” she continued. “Please, stand up for these refugees everywhere.”

She added in the caption, “I #StandUpForUkraine and for refugees around the world. I’m calling on world leaders to help all those who are forced to leave their homes. Please make sure that they get the support that they desperately need now – Celine xx…”