When it comes to matrimony, Jack White does not waste any time.

The former White Stripes frontman demonstrated that during a Friday-night concert in his hometown of Detroit, reported the Detroit News, when he brought longtime girlfriend Olivia Jean onto the stage of the Masonic Temple for a duet of White Stripes’ 2001 hit “Hotel Yorba.” He introduced Jean to the crowd as his girlfriend, and then told her he had a question for her.

“Will you marry me?” White asked, presenting a ring. When she responded yes, the then rolled into the next line of the song: “Let’s get married!”

After a quick break, White returned to the stage, telling the crowd, “It’s been such a great day, mind if we get married right now?”

At that point, a small group gathered onstage, including the members of White’s band, White’s mother, Teresa Gillis, and Jean’s father, Brent Markel, along with an officiant, who quoted the intro of Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy” by declaring, “Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to get through this thing called life.”

After the brief nuptials, the newylweds kissed and the concert resumed.

“God bless you Detroit,” White said at the end of the show. “What a day!”

That day not only included his engagement and wedding, but also the release of his new album, Fear of the Dawn, performing the U.S. national anthem at the Detroit Tigers’ opening day, and kicking off his Supply Chain Issues Tour.

This is White’s third marriage. The rocker was previously married to model/singer Karen Elson and, before that, his former White Stripes bandmate Meg White.