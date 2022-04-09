Saturday, April 9 marks one year since the death of Prince Philip, and the Queen is paying tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen will be spending the day privately, reports People, but she used her official social media accounts to share her thoughts via an emotional poem written by Simon Armitage, the U.K.'s Poet Laureate. As a narrator recites the poem, "The Pariarchs — An Elegy" — photos of the Queen and her late husband throughout the years appear to provide a touching visual counterpoint. The post was also shared by the social media accounts of Prince William and Duchess Kate, and Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla.

Remembering His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh on the first anniversary of his death. Find out more about his life and legacy at: https://t.co/6tFq2vjyNk Words: ‘The Patriarchs – An Elegy’ by Poet Laureate Simon Armitage pic.twitter.com/WpB2L6D75K — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2022

“Remembering His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh on the first anniversary of his death,” reads the caption accompanying the poem, along with a link where interested parties can learn more about the late royal’s “life and legacy.”

The text of the poem can be read in full below:

“The weather in the window this morning is snow, unseasonal singular flakes, a slow winter’s final shiver. On such an occasion to presume to eulogise one man is to pipe up for a whole generation – that crew whose survival was always the stuff of minor miracle, who came ashore in orange-crate coracles, fought ingenious wars, finagled triumphs at sea with flaming decoy boats, and side-stepped torpedoes

Husbands to duty, they unrolled their plans across billiard tables and vehicle bonnets, regrouped at breakfast. What their secrets were was everyone's guess and nobody's business. Great-grandfathers from birth, in time they became both inner core and outer case in a family heirloom of nesting dolls.

“Like evidence of early man their boot-prints stand in the hardened earth of rose-beds and borders. They were sons of a zodiac out of sync with the solar year, but turned their minds to the day’s big science and heavy questions.

“To study their hands at rest was to picture maps showing hachured valleys and indigo streams, schemes of old campaigns and reconnaissance missions. Last of the great avuncular magicians they kept their best tricks for the grand finale: Disproving Immortality and Disappearing Entirely.