Billie Eilish and brother Phinneas are sharing their support for the Ukrainian people.

In a video produced for Friday’s digital Stand Up For Ukraine event, featuring artists including Elton John and Madonna, Eilish and Phinneas performed their hit “Your Power”.

In a brief presentation prior to the song, Eilish told fans that the performance was “a call to action and in honour of the people of Ukraine.”

She added: “To world leaders, there are millions of people being displaced from Ukraine. We need you to answer the call, and for you to take immediate action to support displaced people around the world. For those watching, help amplify this message so our leaders know we must take action immediately. We stand with Ukraine.”

