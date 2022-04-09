Method acting has its adherents in Hollywood, ranging from Daniel Day-Lewis (who reportedly never broke character while playing Abraham Lincoln and built a canoe in preparation for “Last of the Mohicans”) to Lady Gaga, who spoke in her faux Italian accent both on- and off-camera for “House of Gucci”.

Mads Mikkelsen, however, is not a fan of method acting, as he explained in a recent interview with GQ promoting his new role as Gellert Grindelwald in “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”.

Asked about method acting, Mikkelsen doesn’t hold back. “It’s bulls**t,” he declares.

While Mikkelsen has been known to scrupulously prepare for roles, he admits that it can be taken too far.

“But preparation, you can take into insanity,” he says. “What if it’s a s**t film — what do you think you achieved? Am I impressed that you didn’t drop character? You should have dropped it from the beginning! How do you prepare for a serial killer? You gonna spend two years checking it out?”

However, he does relish the possibility of the mischief he could enjoy while working with an intense method actor like Day-Lewis.

“I would have the time of my life, just breaking down the character constantly,” he says before breaking into a “prissy” voice. “‘I’m having a cigarette? This is from 2020, it’s not from 1870 — can you live with it?’ It’s just pretentious. Daniel Day-Lewis is a great actor. But it’s got nothing to do with this.”

Ultimately, Mikkelsen says the media is to blame. “The media goes, ‘Oh my god, he took it so seriously, therefore he must be fantastic; let’s give him an award.’ Then that’s the talk, and everybody knows about it, and it becomes a thing,” he adds.