Peyton List and her “Cobra Kai” co-star Jacob Bertrand have taken their romance public, and demonstrated some serious PDA during a recent outing in Los Angeles.

In late March, Bertrand — who plays Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz on the show — confirmed they were dating, telling TMZ that they had “been dating for a while.”

According to Bertrand, the two “had fun on set and then hung out off set.”

As photos of the two demonstrate, they haven’t been shy about demonstrating their mutual affection.

Jacob Bertrand, Peyton List – MEGA

Meanwhile, the two were also in full-on couple mode when they attended the “Cobra Kai” panel at PaleyFest on Friday, April 8.

Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

“It’s been so fun. I feel like we’re all best friends and getting to have, like, a person that I really love in the same city — I’m just so grateful for him,” List told Page Six at the PaleyFest event.

“He’s the nicest person,” said List — who plays Tory Nichols — said of Bertrand. “But it is weird [on set], because I feel like we’re with everyone but each other on the show.”

Mary Mouser, who plays Tory’s rival, Samantha LaRusso, also commented on the blossoming romance.

“Peyton’s the coolest human ever, she’s so genuinely sweet,” Mouser said. “I think what’s funny is that we’ve all bonded so much, and they were obviously already friends coming into the show… but, yeah, I’m here for whatever keeps my castmates happy!”

Gianni DeCenzo, who plays Demetri and is close friends with Bertrand, also shared his thoughts.

“I think they are adorable!” he said. “I’m a little jealous, I wish Jacob would take me out to eat. But no, I think they’re an awesome couple. I’m so happy for them.”