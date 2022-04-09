Cheryl Burke showed off a thing or two during her latest glam session. The “Dancing with the Stars” pro shared a photo of herself all dolled up while using her hands to cover up her topless pose.

“Good hair day,” Burke, 37, captioned the Instagram post Friday. “Also, stay cool, LA – it’s HOT today.”

The professional dancer also thanked her hair and makeup team for the “gorgeous glam.”

The daring photo follows actor Matthew Lawrence’s response to Burke’s divorce filing on Feb. 18, which came nearly three years after they wed.

Lawrence, 42, requested termination of the court’s right to grant spousal support for either person.

He also asked for the prenuptial agreement to be upheld, as stated in the filing. The agreement would determine the former couple’s division of assets and spousal support, if any.

Last month, Burke opened up about the “complicated” feelings she’s been experiencing on her own following the separation, listed as of Jan. 7, in a vulnerable Instagam post.

She said, “really feeling my feelings is new to me,” noting that she’s spent her “entire life up to this point trying to numb” her feelings.

“I’m learning that really going through them is A LOT harder,” the dancer wrote in the candid post. “The emotions I’m experiencing right now are complicated and aren’t exactly happy.”