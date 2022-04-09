Amber Heard announced that she’s going “offline for the next several weeks” ahead of her trial in Virginia where she’ll face ex-husband Johnny Depp in court.

The actress, 35, took to her Twitter and Instagram accounts on Saturday to speak out about the trial and her break from social media.

READ MORE: Potential Defense Opens Up For Amber Heard In Johnny Depp Libel Suit

“Johnny is suing me for an op-ed I wrote in the Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of violence and domestic abuse. I never named him, rather I wrote about the price women pay for speaking out against men in power,” the “Aquaman” actress wrote in her statement. “I continue to pay that price, but hopefully when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny.”

“I have always maintained a love for Johnny and it brings me great pain to have to live out the details of our past life together in front of the world,” she continued.

Heard said that she recognizes “the ongoing support” she’s been “fortunate to receive throughout these years,” noting that in the upcoming weeks, she’ll “be leaning on it more than ever.”

READ MORE: Witness List In Johnny Depp Vs. Amber Heard Defamation Case Includes James Franco, Elon Musk And More

Hours before announcing her social media break, Heard shared a photo of her and daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard, playing with some pink balloons as she celebrated her little one’s first birthday on Friday.

“My little O is a year old today,” she wrote on Instagram. “I still can’t believe you’re here. The greatest year.”