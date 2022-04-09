The Jeopardy studio is seen in this photo from the game show's website.

TV sports host Mike Janela virtually had no chance of winning on Thursday’s episode of “Jeopardy!” however he completely turned the situation around, hilariously capturing the attention of sports fans, especially those of the New York Mets.

The contestant from Astoria, Oregon, who was in a distant third, was given the Final Jeopardy! clue, “Patented in 1955, it did not go over well in the high-end fashion world but the then-new aerospace industry found it very useful.”

READ MORE: Nova Scotia’s Mattea Roach Now A 3-Day ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion With Almost $81K

“What is velcro?” was the correct response, however Janela wrote “What is I’m going to lose but the Mets will win it all this year?”

The contest poked fun at the Mets, who are known to be “the best team [in the MLB] on opening day” despite their losing streak during their first few opening days back in the sixties.

On April 7, the same day Janela’s “Jeopardy!” episode aired, the New York MLB team won their opening day game of the 2022 season against the Washington Nationals.

We are starting the 2022 season off right by exercising all the wrongs of Mets past #LGM We Gotta Believe Gala presented by @CoorsLight out now: https://t.co/kLZM72B1FU pic.twitter.com/XzJamGCu3C — We Gotta Believe (@GottaBelievePod) April 7, 2022

One Minute Mets: Opening Day Recap #LGM pic.twitter.com/WACKPXLoBt — We Gotta Believe (@GottaBelievePod) April 8, 2022

The comedic personality’s answer prompted laugher from the studio and persuaded viewers to discuss the funny moment on Twitter.

READ MORE: Mayim Bialik Says She Didn’t Go ‘Rogue’ And Make Up ‘Single Jeopardy’ After Backlash

Mike had the best final jeopardy answer ever! Let's go Mets!! #Jeopardy — Whisper (@DommeWhisperer) April 7, 2022

Although he lost, Janela took home the second-place prize of $2,000. His appearance on the recent episode marked a rare second visit to the studio. In 2014 he was on “Jeopardy!” to present the late Alex Trebek with a certificate from Guiness World Records.

READ MORE: White House Hosts Transgender ‘Jeopardy!’ Star Amy Schneider

“I used to be an adjudicator for Guinness World Records,” Janela said during the show. “Traveled the world, judging records. And eight years ago, I was here to present Alex with his certificate for hosting the most episodes of the same game show. And that was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but now so is this one.”

Prior to the April 7 episode, Janela took to Instagram and recalled telling Trebek, “It’s my dream to be back here playing someday,” to which the legendary host wished him luck and encouraged him to keep trying.

“Eight years later, a week and a half to the day, here we are. Follow your dreams! Could take awhile but they just might come true,” Janela captioned the post.