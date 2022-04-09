It appears that Chris Rock will only open up about getting slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars if he’s compensated for it.

According to a report by Palm Springs Desert Sun, the comedian told a live audience Friday that he won’t be talking about the incident unless he gets paid for it. The publication shared the news after they detailed Rock’s Indio, California show for his national comedy tour.

READ MORE: ‘Fresh Prince’ Star Tatyana Ali Says Chris Rock ‘Didn’t Deserve To Be Hit’ By Will Smith

“I’m OK, I have a whole show, and I’m not talking about that [Will Smith] until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back,” Rock reportedly said.

Whether the comedian was talking about receiving payment via a television broadcast sit-down interview or a civil lawsuit against Will, it’s unclear what he meant by his remarks.

Despite Rock’s comment, he seems to be moving on in a cheerful manner.

READ MORE: ‘SNL’ Host Jerrod Carmichael Brilliantly Riffs On Will Smith And Chris Rock Oscars Slap & The Aftermath

Desert Sun reported that during Rock’s show, in which he received a standing ovation, he pokes fun at celebrities and politicians including the Kardashians, Meghan Markle, Hillary Clinton and more.

He also jokes about corporations’ diversity initiatives and touches on being single, his family life and cancel culture, while shedding light on how people get offended nowadays.

READ MORE: Chris Rock’s Brother Kenny Calls For The Academy To Take Back Will Smith’s Oscar

Rock began his tour noting that he’s “still processing” the smack, however he appears to now be finding humour in the entire situation.

Smith was recently banned from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years, a punishment that does not affect his eligibility for being nominated for future work.