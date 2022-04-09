There’s a possibility that Hilary Swank will appear in “Cobra Kai” Season 5.

The Netflix series’ fourth season opened up a number of opportunities, especially after re-introducing “The Karate Kid Part III”‘s villain Terry Silver with Thomas Ian Griffith reprising his role from the 1989 film.

During Deadline‘s Hollywood Contenders series, “Cobra Kai”‘s executive producers Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg addressed the likelihood of Miyagi-Do student and protagonist Julie Pierce, played by Swank in 1994’s “The Next Karate Kid”, appearing in season five.

READ MORE: ‘Cobra Kai’ Co-Stars Jacob Bertrand & Payton List Pack On The PDA After Confirming Romance Rumours

“Anything’s possible. I always say ‘If you’re a fan of ‘The Next Karate Kid’ and you want to see Julie Pierce, who Hilary Swank played, we’re the show to watch to see if that happens,” Schlossberg said. “Season five is going to be coming out and it’s in the can.”

Should we expect the *next* Karate Kid (Hilary Swank) to make an appearance on future seasons of #CobraKai? "Anything is possible." #DeadlineContenders pic.twitter.com/5OllMQk7WI — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 9, 2022

READ MORE: Hilary Swank Opens Up About Her Dad’s Death: ‘It Helped Me Better Understand The Circle Of Life’

The EP and show creator also clarified fan queries about whether or not Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan from 2010’s “Karate Kid” remake will appear in the series.

“Different universe,” Schlossberg explained. “Karate Kid-universe, but not the Miyagi-verse. We have universes within universes, but yeah, no.”

Going back to Swank’s character Pierce, he added that she “is one of the toys in that toy chest” so “we’ll see.”

READ MORE: ‘Cobra Kai’: Inside Thomas Ian Griffith’s Return To The ‘Karate Kid’ Franchise In Season 4

In “The Next Karate Kid”, Pierce was taken under Miyagi’s wing to help her deal with anger issues, imposed by the passing of her parents.

A premiere date has yet to be announced for “Cobrai Kai” season 5.