No more “40 Kinds of Sadness” for Ryan Cabrera! The musician is officially a happily married man, after tying the knot with WWE star Alexa Bliss under the scorching California sun on Saturday.

The 39-year-old singer-songwriter wed the 30-year wrestler during a star-studded ceremony in Palm Desert, California.

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera — Photo: Instagram/ Alexa_Bliss_WWE

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera’s wedding venue in Palm Desert, California — Photo: Instagram/ Alexa_Bliss_WWE

Wearing a light pink suit – which perfectly matched the ends of Bliss’ long, flowing locks – a black bow tie and white shoes, Cabrera was escorted down a mirrored aisle by his mother, Debbie, as guests cheered him on.

Bliss soon followed in a beautiful blush gown with beaded embroidery and draping, off-the-shoulder sleeves.

In photos shared by guests on Instagram, the pair could be seen holding hands and beaming against a fairytale backdrop of pink and white flowers.

Ryan Cabrera with his mother Debbie Cabrera — Photo: Instagram/ TrevorPenick24

Alexa Bliss walks down the aisle during her wedding ceremony — Photo: Instagram/ TrevorPenick24

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera — Photo: Instagram/ MattRafal

The ceremony’s guest list featured a who’s who of the boy band world including O-Town’s Jacob Underwood, Trevor Penick and Ashley Parker Angel, plus NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and new dad Lance Bass, who attended with husband Michael Turchin. Cabrera regularly tours with the popstars and has “Pop 2000 Tour” dates coming up this summer with Kirkpatrick and O-Town.

Prior to the ceremony, the boy banders took part in the “Ryan Cabrera Invitational Golf Tournament,” where Penick hit up the Patron bar while Underwood hydrated with Gatorade. Kirkpatrick also took part in the tournament, but meanwhile a future love match appeared to be brewing for his four-year-old son, Nash, who he shares with wife, Karly.

Underwood’s wife Chandler shared adorable clips of their three-year-old daughter Everest having a blast playing air hockey and other arcade games with Nash.

With temperatures soaring as guests waited for the couple’s arrival on the big day, Underwood kept cool by rubbing ice on his head, while Fatone took to Instagram Live. Before long, Kirkpatrick, wearing a sequined suit, hijacked his phone. “Whatever Joey’s telling you is baloney,” Kirkpatrick said, before running off with the phone.

Cabrera and Bliss got engaged in November 2020 at Walt Disney World in Florida, reflecting their shared love for all things Disney.

“I am the luckiest man in the world, I’m going to marry the kindest, sweetest, funniest, most thoughtful, brilliant woman I have ever met in my life!!!” Cabrera captioned a video showing him getting down on one knee to present teary Bliss with a ring. “The only other woman I know that has the exact same qualities as my mother who is perfect in my eyes!!”

“The best day I’ve ever had in my 38 years on this planet to date,” he continued. “I love you always and forever Lex!!! People will always have their opinions, but LOVE will always conquer, and that’s how I choose to live my life .”

A year later, Cabrera was ready to make Bliss his bride, taking to Instagram on New Year’s Day 2022 to share his big wish for the year.

“New Years resolution? EASY…marry you @alexa_bliss_wwe,” he captioned a selfie of the pair.

Congrats to the newlyweds!