Brie Larson is boarding one of Hollywood’s all-time biggest film franchises.

Vin Diesel took to Instagram to reveal that the “Captain Marvel” star will be joining “Fast & Furious 10″, which is set for release next year.

“Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self ‘that’s captain Marvel.’ Clearly there is love and laughter in this image,” wrote Diesel in the caption, accompanying a photo of himself and Larson laughing uproariously.

“What you don’t see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10,” he added.

“You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology,” Diesel continued. “Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie.”

While details about the upcoming 10th instalment in the “Fast & Furious” franchise are being kept top secret, it is known that, along with Diesel, Larson will be joining returning cast members Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, Jason Momoa and Daniela Melchior, with Justin Lin back at the helm as director.

“Fast & Furious 10” is scheduled to hit theatres on May 19, 2023.