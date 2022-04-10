Fans of JoJo Siwa were no doubt surprised that she wasn’t in attendance at Saturday’s Kid’s Choice Awards.

Siwa took to social media to reveal why she was a no-show: she wasn’t invited.

“A lot of you have been asking me why I wasn’t at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards tonight, and the answer is very simple. I wasn’t invited,” she explained.

“I’m not sure why,” she added, “but I just didn’t get an invite.”

JoJo Siwa reveals she wasn't invited to the Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards. "I wasn't invited. I'm not sure why." pic.twitter.com/6ucBlKe9rU — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 10, 2022

Siwa not receiving an invitation seems unusual given how closely the singer has been associated with Nickelodeon in recent years.

However, the lack of invitation could be related to Siwa’s apparent spat with Nickelodeon over her D.R.E.A.M. tour; back in September, she took to Twitter to complain that Nickelodeon had forbidden her from performing the six new songs she debuted in her live-action Nickelodeon musical, “The J Team”, on her tour.

"My movie musical was just released (with 6 new original songs)… Nickelodeon told told me today that I'm not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the film into my show," Siwa wrote on Twitter (she subsequently deleted the tweet). "These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair???"

In a followup tweet — also deleted — she added, “Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it’s not.”