Colin Jost had some thoughts about the recent announcement from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences that Will Smith had been banned from the Oscars for 10 years due to his slapping Chris Rock onstage during this year’s ceremony.

During the latest “Weekend Update,” Jost joked about Smith’s 10-year ban from all Academy-sanctioned Oscar events, including the ceremony itself.

“As punishment for slapping Chris Rock, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars for 10 years,” Jost quipped.

“But is that a punishment?” he added. “He can still be nominated. He can even win an award. He can even go to the after-party.”

Colin and Che talk Ben Affleck & JLo's engagement and Will Smith's 10-year Oscar ban pic.twitter.com/dxXcHX2csE — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 10, 2022

To further make the point, Jost commented on a photo shown on the screen of himself and “Weekend Update” co-anchor Michael Che appearing awkward while hosting the 2018 Emmy Awards.

“Honestly, I think a real punishment would be to make Will Smith host next year’s Oscars,” Jost quipped. “Because, trust me, nothing will make you question your choices in life more than hosting an awards show.”