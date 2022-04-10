Click to share this via email

Jack Harlow took to the stage of Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Award on Saturday, April 9.

Harlow entertained the crowd with a medley of hits “Nail Tech”, “Industry Baby” and “First Class”.

Prowling around the stage in a white jumpsuit, Harlow concluded his performance centre stage — where he was soaked in green slime from a pair of jets that shot out of the stage floor.

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

As the crowd cheered, Harlow posed onstage in his slime-soaked suit and smiled.

After the show, Harlow shared a pair of before-and-after photos showing his pre- and post-slime looks.

Following Harlow’s heavily-bleeped performance, viewers took to Twitter to question the wisdom behind Harlow performing his adult-oriented hits for an audience of children.

I forgot the Kid’s Choice Awards was a thing. They blanking out every other word Jack Harlow say 💀 — 🅱️aDreal 🅱️ell 🅴 (@fewwillbechosen) April 9, 2022

the way jack harlow had to so heavily censor himself because the kids choice awards is literally a *kids* show is so funny to me. like bro why would y’all chose a rapper who’s the majority of songs are filled with explicit language and/or sexual content 😭 😭 😭 — Kale 🥬 (@thatkalebitch) April 9, 2022

It’s y’all thinking Jack Harlow gon get on the KCAs and be anything but himself. 😂 He still engaged with the kids. It’s not his fault they don’t know the words 😂😂 the producers ain’t think this one thru 🤣🤣 https://t.co/vEPJuaFYYX — STREAM BLACK MARY (@blckgrlunbthrd) April 10, 2022

JACK HARLOW AT A KIDS CHOICE AWARDS??!? nickelodeon that's a bold choice for kids 😭 — chase h (@yupyupchase) April 9, 2022

no bc who said lets have kid friendly artist jack harlow perform at he kcas — johnny 🏠 (@johnnysuhdilf) April 10, 2022