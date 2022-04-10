Jack Harlow took to the stage of Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Award on Saturday, April 9.

Harlow entertained the crowd with a medley of hits “Nail Tech”, “Industry Baby” and “First Class”.

Prowling around the stage in a white jumpsuit, Harlow concluded his performance centre stage — where he was soaked in green slime from a pair of jets that shot out of the stage floor.

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Nickelodeon
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

As the crowd cheered, Harlow posed onstage in his slime-soaked suit and smiled.

After the show, Harlow shared a pair of before-and-after photos showing his pre- and post-slime looks.

Following Harlow’s heavily-bleeped performance, viewers took to Twitter to question the wisdom behind Harlow performing his adult-oriented hits for an audience of children.

