Jack Harlow took to the stage of Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Award on Saturday, April 9.
Harlow entertained the crowd with a medley of hits “Nail Tech”, “Industry Baby” and “First Class”.
READ MORE: Jack Harlow Defends ‘Industry Baby’ Collaborator Lil Nas X At The Grammys: ‘He’s Trailblazing A Path’
Prowling around the stage in a white jumpsuit, Harlow concluded his performance centre stage — where he was soaked in green slime from a pair of jets that shot out of the stage floor.
As the crowd cheered, Harlow posed onstage in his slime-soaked suit and smiled.
After the show, Harlow shared a pair of before-and-after photos showing his pre- and post-slime looks.
— Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) April 10, 2022
Following Harlow’s heavily-bleeped performance, viewers took to Twitter to question the wisdom behind Harlow performing his adult-oriented hits for an audience of children.
I forgot the Kid’s Choice Awards was a thing. They blanking out every other word Jack Harlow say 💀
— 🅱️aDreal 🅱️ell 🅴 (@fewwillbechosen) April 9, 2022
the way jack harlow had to so heavily censor himself because the kids choice awards is literally a *kids* show is so funny to me.
like bro why would y’all chose a rapper who’s the majority of songs are filled with explicit language and/or sexual content 😭 😭 😭
— Kale 🥬 (@thatkalebitch) April 9, 2022
It’s y’all thinking Jack Harlow gon get on the KCAs and be anything but himself. 😂 He still engaged with the kids. It’s not his fault they don’t know the words 😂😂 the producers ain’t think this one thru 🤣🤣 https://t.co/vEPJuaFYYX
— STREAM BLACK MARY (@blckgrlunbthrd) April 10, 2022
JACK HARLOW AT A KIDS CHOICE AWARDS??!? nickelodeon that's a bold choice for kids 😭
— chase h (@yupyupchase) April 9, 2022
no bc who said lets have kid friendly artist jack harlow perform at he kcas
— johnny 🏠 (@johnnysuhdilf) April 10, 2022
who let jack harlow perform first class at the kcas 😭😭😭
— jasmine (@mcpaynoliam) April 10, 2022