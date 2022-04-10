Click to share this via email

Jason Momoa and his teenage daughter Lola are “Happier Than Ever” after getting to see Billie Eilish in concert this weekend.

The “Aquaman” star took to Instagram to share some photos and clips from the big night.

The videos show 14-year-old Lola dancing and singing along as Eilish performs some of her most famous tracks. Momoa can also be heard singing and cheering in the background.

“Billie Eilish we love you,” wrote the actor in his caption. “What an amazing night with my baby girl.”

Momoa thanked Lola’s half-sister, Zoë Kravitz, for organizing the whole thing.

“To our zozo @zoeisabellakravitz greatest sister in the world BIG mahalos for making it all come together we wish u were with us,” he continued. “I will forever remember this night i have so much love and gratitude happy papa bear aloha.”