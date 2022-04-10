Police are investigating an incident in which Cristiano Ronaldo knocked a phone out of a fan’s hand after losing a Premier League game on Saturday.

Social media footage of the incident shows the soccer star leaving the pitch following Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat against Everton.

Clear angle Ronaldo smashed the kids phone is pretty clear now pic.twitter.com/s1Pn24BXSU — Hamza (@lapulgafreak) April 9, 2022

“As players were leaving the pitch at 2:30 p.m., it was reported that a boy was assaulted by one of the away team as they left the pitch,” Merseyside Police said in a statement shared with Sportsnet. “Inquiries are under way and officers are currently working with Everton Football Club to review CCTV (video) footage and are carrying out extensive witness enquiries to establish if an offence has taken place.”

Ronaldo took to Instagram to apologize for his actions.

“It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments,” he wrote. “I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship.”