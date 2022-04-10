Sam Elliott is addressing the recent comments he made about “The Power of the Dog”.



In an episode of Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast, the actor described the movie as a “piece of sh*t” Western with “allusions of homosexuality.”

Speaking about New Zealand-born director Jane Campion, he added, “What the f*ck does this woman from down there know about the American West?”

Elliott apologized while appearing at Deadline’s Contenders TV event on Sunday, April 11.

“I told the WTF podcaster that I thought Jane Campion was a brilliant director, and I want to apologize to the cast of ‘The Power of the Dog’, brilliant actors all. In particular Benedict Cumberbatch. I can only say that I’m sorry and I am. I am,” he said.

“I wasn’t very articulate about it. I didn’t articulate it very well,” the “1883” star went on. “And I said some things that hurt people and I feel terrible about that. The gay community has been incredible to me my entire career. And I mean my entire career, from before I got started in this town. Friends on every level and every job description up until today.”

He added, “I’m sorry I hurt any of those friends and someone that I loved. And anyone else by the words that I used.”