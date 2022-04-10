The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” drama is heating up.

On Sunday, April 10, Erika Jayne took to Instagram Stories to share a video of herself throwing a copy of Garcelle Beauvais’ Book into the trash.

READ MORE: Kathy Hilton Addresses Whether She’ll Be Back For Another Season Of ‘RHOBH’

ERIKA THREW GARCELLE’S BOOK IN THE TRASH! 💀💀 OH HELL NO! #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/OrU2YnQsQ7 — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) April 10, 2022

“@Garcelle, even though you unfollowed me I’m sure you’ll see this,” she wrote in the caption.

Garcelle discussed her reasons for unfollowing her “RHOBH” co-star while appearing on “The Real” earlier this year.

“OK, all I can say is [that] she called me something that I did not like. And so therefore, when somebody offends you in a way, I don’t want to see her posts, I don’t want to put a little ‘like.’ So, I thought, ‘I’m going to unfollow her.’ I don’t want to see her posts,” she said. “Did I know it was going to cause World War III? Unfollowing someone is huge apparently because it was breaking news all over the place.”

READ MORE: ‘RHOBH’ Production Shuts Down Once More After Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna & More Test Positive For COVID-19

Garcelle added, “Friends were texting me going, ‘I can’t believe you, unfollowing her is such a big deal.’ But it is. I guess it’s a new way of saying, ‘I don’t like you, but I don’t want to tell you, so I’m just going to unfollow you.’ People were outraged! She was outraged too, I think. [Or maybe] she could care less.”