Happy birthday True Thompson!
The daughter of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson turns four on April 12.
In celebration of the special occasion, the Kardashian-Jenner clan got together for a kitty-themed birthday bash, featuring real kittens and massive balloon displays.
Khloe took to Instagram to shares some clips and videos on Sunday.
Dream Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Chicago West and Stormi Webster were among the cousins who could be seen having fun at the party.
“We were all four and being four sucks,” joked North West in one clip.
— 🌸 (@kyliesbae) April 10, 2022
Earlier this week, True hit the red carpet with her mom for “The Kardashians” premiere.