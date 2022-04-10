Tracee Ellis Ross is looking back on her emotional farewell to “Black-ish”.

The hit show is scheduled to air the series finale on April 19, following eight successful seasons.

During an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” airing Monday, April 11, the six-time Emmy Award-nominee admitted that saying goodbye to the show was “very emotional”.

“I had a lot of tears,” she recalled. “There’s no ritual around ending a TV show. It’s a hard thing to end when it becomes your world and your family and your life.”

Ross also played the “5 Second Rule” and took a look back on the famous people who came over to her house when she was growing up.