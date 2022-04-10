Click to share this via email

Adam West wasn’t shy about sharing his opinion on Nicolas Cage’s acting skills.

Cage looked back on his awkward encounter with the “Batman” legend while taking part in an Ask Me Anything on Reddit.

While playing a character called Big Daddy in the 2010 movie “Kick-Ass”, Cage channeled the late caped crusader actor.

Asked who inspired the role, Cage said, “I would give all [credit] to Adam West. I grew up watching him on the ’60s Batman show and he is where it begins and where it ends as Big Daddy.”

However, Cage revealed that West wasn’t totally flattered by the onscreen tribute.

The pair teamed up to take part in a game of “Batman Trivia” with Jay Leno back in 2010.

“I met Adam West once and I said, ‘Did you see I was channeling you?'” Cage recalled. “And he said, ‘I saw you TRY to channel me!’ “