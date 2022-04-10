Click to share this via email

Jay Copeland delivered an energetic performance of a Jackson 5 classic during the latest episode of “American Idol’.

The singer took to the stage to sing “I Want You Back” at Disney Aulani in Hawaii.

“The singing is off the charts,” gushed Lionel Richie. “I enjoy the fact that you brought some energy to the stage.”

“I thought that that was a lot of sauce. It was great,” added Katy Perry.

Copeland nabbed the final platinum ticket after performing an incredible Stevie Wonder cover.

The 23-year-old, from Salisbury, Maryland, belted out a version of Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours”.