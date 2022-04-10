Julian Lennon is helping the people of Ukraine through the medium of music.

The son of late Beatles legend John Lennon performed “Imagine” for the first time ever in order to raise money for refugees from the war-torn country.

READ MORE: Paul McCartney Reveals His Last Conversation With John Lennon And Picks The Best Song He Ever Wrote

“Today, for the first time ever, I publicly performed my Dad’s song, ‘Imagine’,” Julian wrote on YouTube, while sharing a video of his performance. “The song reflects the light at the end of the tunnel, that we are all hoping for.”

He continued, “I had always said, that the only time I would ever consider singing ‘Imagine’ would be if it was the ‘End of the World.’”

READ MORE: Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono Remember John Lennon On 40th Anniversary Of His Death

Julian added, “The War on Ukraine is an unimaginable tragedy. As a human, and as an artist, I felt compelled to respond in the most significant way I could.”

John first released the poignant ballad back in 1971.

The performance took place as part of the televised Stand Up for Ukraine campaign, which raised over $10 billion for refugee assistance.