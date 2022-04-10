Click to share this via email

Sage put a sultry twist on one of Dolly Parton’s best loved songs during the latest episode of “American Idol“.

The singer took to the stage to perform “Jolene” at Disney Aulani.

“That was a very hypnotic rendition. It was very cool,” said Katy Perry. “To me you’re definitely in the top 5.”

“I think some of your note choices were really pro. You’ve got so many flavours in your voice,” added Luke Bryant.

Parton originally released the track back in 1974.

Jay Copeland also wowed the judges with his energetic performance of “I Want You Back”.