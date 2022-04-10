Tyra Banks is standing up for her new SKIMS photoshoot, despite allegations of photoshopping.

The supermodel teamed up with Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel to star in a campaign for Kim Kardashian’s latest line.

Many people criticized Kardashian following claims that the pictures were photoshopped to make Banks look slimmer.

However, Banks defended the photoshoot in a new interview with “Today”.

“This is something I’ve been talking about for decades,” she told host Hoda Kotb. “So, me curvier, me damn near almost 50 years old in this campaign — I think it is pretty empowering.”

Banks also revealed how Kardashian convinced her to pose for SKIMS.

“[Kim] said when I was on the cover of ‘Sports Illustrated’, she hadn’t seen boobs that were real and big,” she recalled. “She said that that gave her self-esteem for her body. So we had, like, a serious conversation, and I finally said, ‘Let’s do this!’”

Kardashian added, “We just had an honest heart-to-heart conversation, and she got to hear what the brand stands for, why I started the brand — and I’m just all about supporting women.”