Nicolina is in it to win it.

On Sunday’s “American Idol”, Canadian vocalist Nicolina Bozzo brought the house down with her powerful Top 24 performance of a Sia classic.

READ MORE: Nicolina Sings Her Way Into ‘American Idol’ Top 24 With Adele Cover

After getting some amazing mentorship from country star Jimmie Allen, Nicolina took to the stage at Disney’s Aulani resort in Hawai’i to sing “Elastic Heart”.

Jimmie Allen and Nicolina – Photo: ABC/Karen Neal

Showing off her incredible voice, the 18-year-old singer did Sia right, with powerful vocals and a palpable emotional connection to the song.

“I’ve always thought that you were one of, if not the best singer in the competition, you always deliver,” Luke Bryan told her afterward. “We’re outside, we’re not getting sound necessarily like we would in a big theatre, but you really, really delivered all of the emotions. It was one of those I could really sit back and enjoy the quality of your voice, and I loved the performance.”

Next, Lionel Richie asked, “What are we gonna do with you? You handle the stage like you were born to it. Your voice is angelic and mesmerizing. One of my favourites in this whole competition is you. You are a star, enjoy this ride.”

“Well I’ve always thought you sounded like a star,” Katy Perry added, “but when you walked on stage I go, ‘Hmmmmm, she look like a star, too, now!'”

READ MORE: ‘American Idol’: Canadian Singer Nicolina Bozzo Duets With Christian Guardino On ‘The Prayer’

Meanwhile, on Twitter, fans also shared their amazement with Nicolina’s performance.

Nicolina is the BEST vocalist on here this year and it’s not even close #AmericanIdol — ~*Tavia*~ (@ItsTaviBaby24) April 11, 2022

@NicolinaBozzo #AmericanIdol nicolina with her first note gave me full body chills for the ENTIRE performance!! literally the hairs on the back of my neck are standing up! you are amazing!! — sab✨🪐 (@sabrinasierraa) April 11, 2022

Remind me again why Nicolina didn’t get a platinum ticket when she’s objectively the best singer this season? #AmericanIdol — deprestøn (@prstnporter10) April 11, 2022

NICOLINA BOZZO DID IT AGAIN SHE JUST STOLE THE SHOW!! AMERICA YOU NEED TO VOTE FOR HER ASAP SHE DESERVES TO WIN!!! #AmericanIdol — Chris (@iHarmonizerBoy) April 11, 2022