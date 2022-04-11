“The Equalizer” fans have finally learned what happened to William Bishop.

After not appearing on the show for several weeks following public allegations of sexual assault led to his firing from the show, the fate of Chris Noth’s ex-CIA director character was revealed.

In Sunday night’s episode, Bishop, who was a mentor to Queen Latifah’s lead character Robyn McCall, was revealed to have been away working on an investigation for several months.

Then, later in the episode, the character is killed in a plane crash planned and orchestrated by series villain Mason Quinn, played by Chris Vance.

Noth was fired from the series following The Hollywood Reporter‘s story in December detailing allegations of sexual assault by two women, dating back to 2014 and 2015. Noth has denied the allegations.

Following the report, Noth appeared in just one more new episode of “The Equalizer”, which had already been shot and completed prior to the publication.

The actor was also dropped by his talent agency following the allegations, ads which he starred in for Peloton were pulled from the air and his planned cameo in the “And Just Like That” finale was cut as well.