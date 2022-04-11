Sometimes the best movie looks come right off the shelf.

Last week, Michelle Pfeiffer appeared on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” and revealed where she got her iconic sunglasses for the 1983 Brian De Palma classic “Scarface”.

“Those I bought at a drugstore for, like, three dollars,” she said, surprising the hosts.

Pfeiffer starred in the iconic gangster epic alongside Al Pacino, helping her break out as a Hollywood star after appearing in a string of TV series, as well as the cult favourite “Grease 2” the previous year.

Asked if she still had the oversized cat-eye sunglasses, Pfeiffer admitted, “I kept them for a while, but I think they kinda fell apart over time. I mean, they were cheap.”

Also on the show, Pfeiffer talked about her 29-year marriage to prolific TV creator David E. Kelley.

Asked if Kelley has ever written a TV role with her in mind, she said, “He would never admit to it.”

She then told a story about one scene he wrote for a show long ago that was based on an experience they had as a family.

“Okay, so I have kids. One of them got hair lice,” she said, explaining that it happened when her child was in elementary school and that “it took three of us working on this kid’s head” to get the lice out.

“And I turned to him and I said, ‘If I see this in one of your shows…,'” she recalled. “And, of course, it was in one of his shows.”

Pfeiffer wasn’t about to reveal which show it was, though.