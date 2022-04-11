Meeting your icons can be a tummy-rumbling experience.

On Sunday’s “Watch What Happens Live”, host Andy Cohen welcomed Anitta to the show. The Brazilian pop sensation talked about her unsettled nerves working with Madonna on the 2019 song “Faz Gostoso”.

“Whenever we went in the studio — first of all, there is a crazy story about that — I was super nervous to see her, right? I was, like, freaking out at first. I mean, Madonna in the studio. I had work, record. I was freaking out,” Anitta recalled.

“Thank God, I got there 20 minutes before her, because I was so nervous, it became crazy diarrhea. You know when you get nervous and your stomach starts….”

“It’s called Madonnarrhea,” Cohen joked. “You get it before you’re seeing Madonna.”

Anitta continued, “I went to the bathroom. I was like [acting it out], ‘Blah blah blah blah blah blah.’ And thank God she came after so she couldn’t notice that was happening before she was there. And then I pretended it was super fine. Oh, super normal scene.”

Luckily, the diarrhea experience only happened when she met Madonna, and not some of the other heroes she’s met over the years.

“We got a lot of questions wanting to know how it was meeting your biggest idol, Mariah Carey,” Cohen told her later in the show. “Do you get chills every time she calls you a friend?”

“I didn’t get diarrhea, that’s amazing,” Anitta laughed. “But I freaked out, I was frozen, because she was the first singer I’ve ever heard in my life.”