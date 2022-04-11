Canadian Screen Week came to an end on Sunday, with the Canadian Academy announcing the final winners of the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards.
From its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2021 to the CSAs, recognizing excellence in Canadian film and television, “Scarborough” was the talk of the night, sweeping up trophies for Best Motion Picture, Achievement in Direction, and Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role.
"𝗦𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗯𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵," a family drama times three in title Toronto suburb, is #CdnScreenAwards film champ. Eight wins in all during awards week, including Best Motion Picture, Achievement in Direction (Shasha Nakhai + Rich Williamson) & Best Lead Actor (Liam Diaz). Bravo! 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/AtOyLbh6UA
— Peter Howell (@peterhowellfilm) April 11, 2022
Congratulations, SCARBOROUGH on your #CanadianScreenAwards wins! Game-changing work by @ShashaNakhai, Rich Williamson, @theloudlady and the whole team. pic.twitter.com/C1XuMxJ4Ee
— Cameron Bailey (@cameron_tiff) April 11, 2022
The Canadian film, adapted from Catherine Hernandez’s 2017 novel of the same name, came to life by directors Shasha Nakhai and Rich Williamson, who made their feature film directorial debuts and took home the award for Achievement in Direction.
Thirteen-year-old actor Liam Diaz, who portrayed Bing, won the award for Performance by a Leading Actor, making history as one of the youngest actors to receive the notable honour.
The complete list of Sunday’s winners can be seen below.
Best Motion Picture
“Scarborough”- Shasha Nakhai
Performance by a Leading Actor
Liam Diaz- “Scarborough”
Performance by a Leading Actress
Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers- “Night Raiders”
Achievement in Direction
Shasha Nakhai and Rich Williamson- “Scarborough”
Ted Rogers Best Feature-Length Documentary
“Kímmapiiyipitssini: The Meaning of Empathy”- Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, David Christensen, Lori Lozinski
Best Comedy Series
“Sort Of”- Bilal Baig, Fab Filippo, Jennifer Kawaja, Julia Sereny, Bruno Dubé
Best Lead Actor, Comedy
Paul Sun-Hyung Lee- “Kim’s Convenience”
Best Lead Actress, Comedy
Jean Yoon- “Kim’s Convenience”
Best Drama Series
“Transplant”- Jocelyn Deschênes, Bruno Dubé, Joseph Kay, Tara Woodbury, Virginia Rankin, Josée Vallée, Stefan Pleszczynski, Adam Barken
Best Lead Actor, Drama
Hamza Haq- “Transplant”
Best Lead Actress, Drama
Laurence Leboeuf- “Transplant”
Best Host or Presenter, Factual or Reality/Competition
Brooke Lynn Hytes, Traci Melchor, Amanda Brugel and Brad Goreski- “Canada’s Drag Race”
Cogeco Fund Audience Choice Award
Wynonna Earp.
Radius Award, presented by MADE
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Lifetime Achievement Award
Bob Cole
Changemaker Award
Kayla Grey, Kathleen Newman-Bremang and Amanda Parris
Gordon Sinclair Award for Broadcast Journalism
Rassi Nashalik