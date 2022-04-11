Click to share this via email

Three children become best friends while growing up in a low-income neighbourhood in the Canadian film “Scarborough”, based on the award-winning book by Catherine Hernandez, who also penned the screenplay.

Canadian Screen Week came to an end on Sunday, with the Canadian Academy announcing the final winners of the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards.

From its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2021 to the CSAs, recognizing excellence in Canadian film and television, “Scarborough” was the talk of the night, sweeping up trophies for Best Motion Picture, Achievement in Direction, and Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role.

"𝗦𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗯𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵," a family drama times three in title Toronto suburb, is #CdnScreenAwards film champ. Eight wins in all during awards week, including Best Motion Picture, Achievement in Direction (Shasha Nakhai + Rich Williamson) & Best Lead Actor (Liam Diaz). Bravo! 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/AtOyLbh6UA — Peter Howell (@peterhowellfilm) April 11, 2022

The Canadian film, adapted from Catherine Hernandez’s 2017 novel of the same name, came to life by directors Shasha Nakhai and Rich Williamson, who made their feature film directorial debuts and took home the award for Achievement in Direction.

Thirteen-year-old actor Liam Diaz, who portrayed Bing, won the award for Performance by a Leading Actor, making history as one of the youngest actors to receive the notable honour.

The complete list of Sunday’s winners can be seen below.

Best Motion Picture

“Scarborough”- Shasha Nakhai

Performance by a Leading Actor

Liam Diaz- “Scarborough”

Performance by a Leading Actress

Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers- “Night Raiders”

Achievement in Direction

Shasha Nakhai and Rich Williamson- “Scarborough”

Ted Rogers Best Feature-Length Documentary

“Kímmapiiyipitssini: The Meaning of Empathy”- Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, David Christensen, Lori Lozinski

Best Comedy Series

“Sort Of”- Bilal Baig, Fab Filippo, Jennifer Kawaja, Julia Sereny, Bruno Dubé

Best Lead Actor, Comedy

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee- “Kim’s Convenience”

Best Lead Actress, Comedy

Jean Yoon- “Kim’s Convenience”

Best Drama Series

“Transplant”- Jocelyn Deschênes, Bruno Dubé, Joseph Kay, Tara Woodbury, Virginia Rankin, Josée Vallée, Stefan Pleszczynski, Adam Barken

Best Lead Actor, Drama

Hamza Haq- “Transplant”

Best Lead Actress, Drama

Laurence Leboeuf- “Transplant”

Best Host or Presenter, Factual or Reality/Competition

Brooke Lynn Hytes, Traci Melchor, Amanda Brugel and Brad Goreski- “Canada’s Drag Race”

Cogeco Fund Audience Choice Award

Wynonna Earp.

Radius Award, presented by MADE

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Lifetime Achievement Award

Bob Cole

Changemaker Award

Kayla Grey, Kathleen Newman-Bremang and Amanda Parris

Gordon Sinclair Award for Broadcast Journalism

Rassi Nashalik