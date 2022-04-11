The CMT Music Awards are shaking things up at the last minute.

On Monday morning, the show revealed that M.C. Kelsea Ballerini will be hosting tonight’s ceremony remotely after testing positive for COVID, and that Kane Brown has come on board to co-host in person alongside Anthony Mackie.

Ballerini and Brown appeared on “CBS Mornings” to share the news, and to let fans know that Ballerini is feeling fine and is asymptomatic despite the positive result.

The #CMTAwards have a new co-host — @kanebrown. Brown will join @AnthonyMackie and @KelseaBallerini, who reveals she has tested positive for COVID and will host the show remotely, tonight at 8/7c on @CBS. pic.twitter.com/LpoyFfAT7e — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) April 11, 2022

“I am more bummed than anything,” Ballerini said. “Luckily, I am physically feeling OK at this point just a bit of a broken heart, that’s all.”

“I bet you had your dress all picked out, too, and ready to go,” anchor Gayle King told her. “Was so looking forward to seeing you on the stage tonight, but we are glad you are OK.”

But the singer told her, “Oh Gayle, don’t you worry, I still have five outfit changes and I am wearing them all.”

Brown, who has hosted the last two CMT Awards shows, talked about getting the last-minute call to help out with tonight’s gala.

“The day before yesterday I was in Pennsylvania. Rushed back and pulled up and rehearsed yesterday,” he said. “So it was cool. I am excited. It’s very interesting how we got it set up with Kelsea and I am just so excited to get to do it again.”

He also admitted, “I was honestly kind of bummed. You only do it two years in a row and they passed it on to somebody else. I am glad I get to do it again.”

Ballerini will be co-hosting from her own home.

“I thought I was gonna wear all the hats, just in general, as hosting, performing, and being nominated,” she said. “But now I am hosting, performing, being nominated and I am my own hair and makeup, my own camera crew and lighting.

“CMT dropped off a rig. I am performing in my backyard, they brought a piece of the pink carpet to my driveway. It is very sweet of them to still include me. If anything goes wrong it is definitely my fault.”

The 2022 CMT Music Awards broadcasts live tonight at 8 p.m. ET.