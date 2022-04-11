After 30 years, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus’s marriage may be over.

According to TMZ, Tish filed for divorce from her husband last week with the court in Tennessee. Documents claim they haven’t lived together in more than two years.

Citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, Tish is reportedly asking that all marital assets be divided equally between the two.

Tish and Billy Ray share five children, including Miley and Noah Cyrus, with their youngest child being over the age of 22, meaning custody will not be a factor in the divorce proceedings.

This isn’t the first time the couple have filed for divorce. In 2010, Billy Ray filed to end the marriage, but the split was called off. Then, in 2013, Tish filed for divorce, but again it was called off soon after.

Some fans had noticed over the holidays that Billy Ray wasn’t featured in family photos and videos Miley had posted to social media, leaving some wondering about the state of the marriage.

The couple were last seen together publicly in 2020.