Jacob Moran gave an emotional performance on “American Idol”.

The Michigan native covered Shawn Mendes’ “In My Blood” for his Top 24 performance on the reality competition show. The powerful song has some difficult high notes, which the contestant hit beautifully, showing off his soaring falsetto.

Before the singer hit the stage, his coach Jimmie Allen had some kind words for him.

“Bro, you have a voice that people need to hear,” Allen said, via Michigan Live. “Put it this way, if we were on the same show, I’m not trying to sing after you. Nope. I’m going first and I’m going to make sure there’s an hour between when I sing and when you sing. Jacob is a problem. Jacob has a real good chance at winning this competition.”

The judges were blown away by his performance.

Lionel Richie praised his singing: “I’m telling you, that’s one of the greatest performances from you I have seen in such a long time.”

Jimmie Allen and Jacob Moran – Photo: ABC/Karen Neal

Jacob Moran – Photo: ABC/Karen Neal

“Jacob, you really rode it well,” Katy Perry added, though she had some advice: “You sang the verse in such a wonderful, reserved way, that it was like I had never heard these lyrics before. It’s like I finally heard the song. I think you have an incredible, spectacular voice. I just want you to sing more with your heart and let it flow out of you more next time.”

Judge Luke Bryan also took an even-handed approach with praise and critique.

“The way you intertwined and the way you make it soar and tie it all together, I’m not even sure if you’re in falsetto or in full voice,” Bryan said. “I mean, you’re able to blend them all together and it’s really high-level singing you’re doing. Take that high-level singing and make it just come straight from the heart and people are going to start to get on board with what you’re selling.”

The cover of “In My Blood” took place at Aulani, a Disney resort and spa in Hawaii, and was the first time Moran performed with a full band.

The 28-year-old nurse wowed judges during auditions with his cover of Perry’s “Rise”, which she said gave her “full-body chills.”

“American Idol” season 20 airs Sundays.