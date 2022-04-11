Click to share this via email

“American Idol” contestant Emyrson Flora had a breakthrough on Sunday’s episode of the reality singing competition, which kicked off the voting rounds.

Flora was part of the first half of the Top 24 who performed in a pre-taped round at Disney Aulani resort in Hawaii. With a little mentoring from former “Idol” contestant and country star Jimmie Allen, the 16-year-old singer from Cleveland, Ohio, built up enough confidence and let loose, giving her best performance yet.

Flora stunned judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan and got a rare standing ovation for her cover of Miley Cyrus’s “Angels Like You”.

Emyrson Flora — Photo: ABC/Karen Neal

Perry praised the young TikTok star’s powerful voice and named her “the next American Idol.”

Richie was “mesmerized” by Flora’s voice and stage presence, calling her a star: “You have a future in this business.”

Her “tremendous” performance was one of Bryan’s favourites so far in the competition. He commented on the maturity of her voice, which “pulls everybody in.”

Flora, the youngest singer left in the competition, is competing for a spot in the top 20.

The second edition of the Top 24 performances at Disney Aulani resume Monday night with mentoring from Bebe Rexha.