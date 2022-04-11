The Beckham boys were handsome in their matching Dior ensembles for Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding ceremony to Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn, his father David, and his younger brothers Romeo and Cruz were dressed in the designer clothing and styled by Kim Jones.

The lavish event, which took place April 9 in Palm Beach, saw Brooklyn say “I do” in a custom Dior men’s collection black wool peak lapel tailcoat with a silver chain and matching pants with a satin stripe. The look included a white cotton vest and wing-tip collar shirt completed with a white pocket square, bow-tie and polished black leather derbies.

Cruz, Brooklyn, Romeo and David Beckham — Photo: Courtesy of Vogue Photo by German Larkin

David, Romeo, and Cruz cleaned up nicely in their matching Dior men’s collection black wool peak lapel tuxedos with cotton classic collar shirts with plastron piqué. David matched his youngest sons as their looks were tied together with a matching black silk bow tie, a black silk cummerbund, and a pair of black dress shoes.

Peltz, Brooklyn’s gorgeous bride wore custom Valentino.