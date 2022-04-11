Click to share this via email

It’s never too late to go back to school.

On Monday, Netflix debuted the official trailer for the new high-concept high school comedy “Senior Year” starring Rebel Wilson.

“After a cheerleader falls off a pyramid and into a 20-year coma, she wakes up as a 37-year-old woman, ready to return to high school, regain her status, and claim the prom-queen crown that eluded her,” the streaming site’s description reads.

The trailer for the movie shows off more of the plot, including Wilson’s character Stephanie Conway discovering that the definition of “cool” has changed considerably since her first run through high school.

The film also stars Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland, Justin Hartley, Chris Parnell, Angourie Rice, Michael Cimino, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Brandon Scott Jones, and Alicia Silverstone.

“Senior Year” premieres May 13.