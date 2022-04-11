Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are the definition of relationship goals.

The couple celebrates their 26th anniversary on Monday, and to celebrate Jackman shared a post on Instagram paying tribute to his wife.

READ MORE: Hugh Jackman Recalls The Hilarious Gifts Ryan Reynolds Surprised Him With At Broadway Show

“Every single day is filled with so much laughter, joy and backgammon!!!! Deb you light up my life. I love you with all my heart!” he wrote, alongside a selfie of them on a beach together.

READ MORE: Hugh Jackman Shares International Women’s Day Message: ‘You All Make The World A Much Better Place’

The “Wolverine” actor has often shared posts about Furness and their marriage, including in January when he celebrated her being named an Officer of the Order of Australia.

Jackman and Furness met on the Australian TV show “Correlli”, and tied the knot on April 11, 1996.

They have two children together, Oscar and Ava.