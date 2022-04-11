Kylie Minogue makes music to keep fit to.

The 53-year-old pop star is featured in the new issue of WSJ. Magazine, and in it she shares everything from exercising to her beauty routine.

Asked what that beauty routine actually looks like, Minogue admits, “Terrible. I kind of grab whatever’s there. A serum. A good old heap of moisturizer. Maybe some cream blush on the cheeks, just a little on the eyes. And mascara. And lip salve slash lip gloss.”

As for working out, the singer says, “I like to at the very least do 15 minutes on the Yoga Studio app. I know how to do it without the app but the tone of the woman’s voice and that it’s timed, it goes by so quickly. Then I feel like that’s done and I feel good. If there’s a treadmill nearby, I like to do that.”

She adds, “We say in my family, ‘Minogues don’t run.; None of us run. But we like to walk, so that works for me. If I’m somewhere where there’s Pilates, I love that. I’ve also tried gyrotonics; that was really fun. I would say my ultimate workout is being on tour. I’m never as fit as when I’m on tour, so I can’t wait to tour again. My body needs it.”

One thing Minogue also reveals is that she has actually been using her workout as a good time to also listen to her new, upcoming music.

“I was on the treadmill a couple of weeks ago and… listening to a new demo, trying to figure out what’s good about it, what needs changing,” she explains. “It helped me get quite a few more kilometres in.”

Of course, when she’s not tending to her beauty and fitness regimens, Minogue is also reading and watching things like the rest of us.

“I’ve got a book that my girlfriend loaned to me, The Razor’s Edge by Somerset Maugham. The book that’s been my companion for the last year is Rosé: Understanding the Pink Wine Revolution by Elizabeth Gabay,” she says.

“I’ve managed to catch up on most of ‘Succession’ and just finished ‘Inventing Anna’, which was brilliant.,” Minogue adds. “I’ve started ‘Euphoria’; it’s so well done. What a jewel Zendaya is. They used one of my songs [“Can’t Get You Out of My Head”] in the final episode of season two. The soundtrack is amazing, so I was glad to be a part of it.”

Finally, asked what is the most sage advice she’s ever received, Minogue says, “Only value the opinions of people you respect. It’s a good one to keep in the back pocket. I was told that many, many years ago, long before social media.”