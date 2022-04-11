Al Pacino: Oscar winner, acting legend, “Shrek” fan.

Internet sleuths went wild over the weekend after Jason Momoa posted a photo of a group dinner following an art exhibit by artist and filmmaker Julian Schnabel. In the pic (the final slide in Momoa’s Instagram carousel of photos) on the table in front of Pacino, 81, is what appears to be an iPhone in a “Shrek” case.

After zooming in on the picture, Twitter users confirmed its identity as a “Shrek” case available on Amazon. While there was some possibility that the case may belong to Pacino’s daughter, Olivia, other photos of the actor with the case in question have emerged.

Last month, he was spotted at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party with Taika Waititi and Rita Ora, along with his “Shrek” phone and white headphones.

Now, Olivia herself has confirmed that it is indeed a “Shrek” phone case and it does belong to her dad.

Twitter users were delighted with the news. We’re predicting “Shrek” cases will sell-out online shortly.

