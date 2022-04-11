Selena Gomez feels great about her body and is letting the world know.

The singer took to TikTok Stories to release a video about body image in the public eye.

“So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich,” she said.

“But honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people b–ch about it anyway: ‘You’re too small.’ ‘You’re too big.’ ‘That doesn’t fit.’ ‘Meh meh meh meh,” she continued.

Taking a strong stance against those judging her for weight, the singer had some strong words.

“B–ch, I am perfect the way I am,” she added. “Moral of the story? Bye.”

Gomez has always been open about her struggle with self-perception and being a public figure. She spoke about her social media break in January and how it helped her mental state.

“There was a whole period in my life when I thought I needed makeup and never wanted to be seen without it. The older I got, the more I evolved and realized that I needed to take control of what I was feeling,” she said at the time. “I wanted to be able to look in the mirror and feel confident to be who I am. Taking a break from social media was the best decision that I’ve ever made for my mental health.”